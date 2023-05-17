Maksim Zinchenko

Born: 1992 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as a welder

Raised in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2006

Married Karina in 2015

Personal Comments

What verse from the Bible has helped you?

One of my favorite verses is Mark 9:23, which says in part: “All things are possible for the one who has faith.” These words fill me with courage. So before every court appearance or anytime I feel worried or insecure, I repeat those words to myself. I also ask Jehovah for boldness. Often, when I leave the courtroom, I am amazed at what I was able to accomplish with Jehovah’s help. I see clearly why it is more important than ever for me to use each day to draw closer to Jehovah. And I am confident that as long as he is with me, I can deal with whatever happens.