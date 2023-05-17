JANUARY 23, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
“All Things Are Possible for the One Who Has Faith”
The Nakhimovskiy District Court of the city of Sevastopol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Zinchenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will reward the boldness and endurance shown by Maksim and all who continue doing His will.—Hebrews 10:35, 36.
Time Line
May 17, 2023
Criminally charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization
May 22, 2023
Home searched. Maksim and Karina interrogated. Maksim placed in a temporary detention center
May 24, 2023
Maksim released and placed under house arrest
July 12, 2023
Criminal trial began