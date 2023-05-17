Skip to content

Brother Maksim Zinchenko and his wife, Karina

JANUARY 23, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS

“All Things Are Possible for the One Who Has Faith”

The Nakhimovskiy District Court of the city of Sevastopol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Zinchenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will reward the boldness and endurance shown by Maksim and all who continue doing His will.—Hebrews 10:35, 36.

Time Line

  1. May 17, 2023

    Criminally charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization

  2. May 22, 2023

    Home searched. Maksim and Karina interrogated. Maksim placed in a temporary detention center

  3. May 24, 2023

    Maksim released and placed under house arrest

  4. July 12, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

