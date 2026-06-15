2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Conventions Get Underway in Cameroon and Romania

The first 2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Conventions will be held in Douala, Cameroon, and Bucharest, Romania, from June 19 to 21, 2026. A total of 19 international conventions are set to take place throughout 2026. Thousands of brothers and sisters from around the world will attend these large spiritual gatherings, which will be held in 36 languages, including 11 sign languages. Along with attending the convention program, invited delegates in each host city will participate in the field ministry and enjoy “an interchange of encouragement” with local Witnesses.—Romans 1:12.

Douala, Cameroon

Clockwise from top left: Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon; brothers preparing the stadium for the convention program; a Witness family crafting small gifts for convention delegates

This is the first time that the Cameroon branch will host an international convention. Some 2,000 invited delegates will travel from 17 lands to attend the convention at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon. More than 7,800 brothers and sisters from throughout Cameroon happily volunteered to assist with rooming, tours, and other arrangements. An elder named Caleb recalled how his congregation received the news that an international convention would be held in their city: “Following the announcement, the Kingdom Hall was filled with extended, uninterrupted applause. Everyone was enthusiastic and ready to help. It was a beautiful sight to behold.”

Brother Gilles Mba, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, remarked: “It has been very touching to observe how, no matter their age or personal circumstances, so many have made themselves available to assist.” For example, 13-year-old Jemimah is working hard to prepare small gifts to distribute to those who will attend the convention. She said: “I want to do my best to welcome my brothers and sisters!”

Bucharest, Romania

Clockwise from left: Brothers and sisters preparing to show traditional hospitality; young ones excitedly making signs to greet international delegates; brothers rehearsing a song for an encouraging gathering

Thirty years ago, in 1996, our brothers in Romania looked forward to hosting an international convention. However, intense opposition led to its cancellation. Therefore, the announcement that an international convention would be held at the National Arena in Bucharest in 2026 was a cause for special rejoicing! Brother Ioan Cicio, a member of the Romania Branch Committee, commented: “We are eagerly expecting nearly 4,000 delegates from 18 lands. Even though we have never met them, they already feel like dear friends to us. Despite opposition in the past, this summer, Bucharest will come alive with tens of thousands of brothers and sisters who will offer praise to Jehovah!”

Some 9,500 brothers and sisters from throughout Romania volunteered to assist with the convention arrangements. A sister named Adina stated: “Being able to see up close all the work to prepare for this historic event strengthens my trust in Jehovah and his organization. Helping with the preparations gives me a unique opportunity to see Jehovah’s hand at work in a way I have never seen before.”

We pray that the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Conventions, as well as the many regional conventions taking place around the world, move our brothers and sisters to rejoice and give thanks as they satisfy their “spiritual need.”—Matthew 5:3.