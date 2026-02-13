2025 “Pure Worship” Special Convention Series Concludes in Auckland, New Zealand

From January 9 to 11, 2026, the final “Pure Worship” Special Convention was held at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. A total of 23,343 attended the convention, including some 3,500 invited international delegates from 17 lands. The total number baptized at the convention was 184. This was the first time since 1978 that all of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New Zealand were invited to attend the convention at the same location.

This program was the last of 19 special conventions held between May 2025 and January 2026. In each host city, thousands of volunteers spent many months helping to prepare for these conventions and related activities. For example, over 4,200 brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka—nearly 60 percent of all the publishers currently serving there—readily made themselves available to assist with the special convention. Among them was a 24-year-old pioneer sister named Keerthana. Although being both blind and deaf, she gladly helped greet delegates. She said: “This assignment brought me such immense joy. I am so happy that Jehovah took notice of me and gave me this wonderful privilege. We don’t need to have perfect circumstances to give of ourselves to others.”

Two sisters warmly greeting one another at the special convention in Auckland, New Zealand

In each of the 15 host cities , along with enjoying the upbuilding spiritual program, the international delegates also participated in the ministry with local Witnesses. Many also shared the good news with individuals they met while traveling or in the hotels where they stayed. For instance, in Jakarta, Indonesia, two sisters had several friendly conversations with a young woman who worked at their hotel. During one conversation, they showed her how to access jw.org on her phone. The young woman said she had never heard of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was excited to find information on our website in Indonesian. After the sisters explained our Bible study course, she immediately asked if she could start studying that evening after work. She enjoyed it so much that what was meant to be a short discussion lasted nearly two hours! The sisters later arranged for a local publisher to continue studying with her.

Our fine conduct and warm brotherly affection also gave a powerful witness in the various host cities. One hotel manager in Harare, Zimbabwe, stated: “Everyone in the world should attend these conventions because what you’re being taught is clearly working.”

Brothers and sisters enjoying the program during the special convention in Glasgow, Scotland

We thank Jehovah for the abundance of spiritual food and encouragement that he provided to all who attended the 2025 “Pure Worship” Special Conventions. Furthermore, we are grateful for the spirit of self-sacrifice shown by the thousands of hospitable brothers and sisters who volunteered to assist with these arrangements worldwide.—Psalm 54:6.