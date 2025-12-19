Recent Discovery Adds to Denz Family’s Story of Courage in Nazi Germany

Some of the over 100 well-preserved pieces of literature that workers discovered in a false ceiling inside the former Denz family home

In August 2025, construction workers in Lörrach, Germany, uncovered more than 100 pieces of Bible-based literature hidden away for some 90 years in a home where the Denz family once lived. This courageous family of Jehovah’s Witnesses repeatedly risked their lives to secretly transport literature into Nazi Germany.

Beginning in the mid-1930’s, Oskar and Anna Maria Denz, along with their young daughter Anna, regularly crossed the border from their home in Lörrach to a designated pick-up location near Basel, Switzerland. Making these frequent trips was dangerous, as it could draw the attention of Nazi authorities. After arriving in Switzerland, the family collected bundles of books and magazines and secretly transported them back into Nazi Germany. Upon returning home, they carefully hid the literature before distributing it to Witnesses in the Baden and Württemberg regions. Despite the extreme danger, the actions of the entire family courageously ensured that fellow believers throughout southwestern Germany received much-needed spiritual food. Commenting on their actions, one historian wrote: “This conduct demonstrates not only exceptional courage but also immense solidarity with their fellow believers.”

After several years of courageously smuggling publications into Germany, Oskar, Anna Maria, and Anna were arrested by members of the Gestapo on February 2, 1938. Fourteen-year-old Anna was released soon after. Although officials searched the family’s home, they never found their hidden stockpile of literature. Following their arrest, Oskar and Anna Maria were separated and confined in different concentration camps. Despite enduring cruel and sadistic treatment, both remained faithful to Jehovah until their deaths in the camps in 1942. Remarkably, Anna managed to escape from Germany into Switzerland with the aid of fellow Witnesses. Her parents’ example of courage and reliance on Jehovah left a lasting impression on Anna. Eventually, she attended the 11th class of Gilead and served as a missionary in Switzerland.

In 2004, a new Kingdom Hall was built on a street in Lörrach. In recognition of the courage and faith shown by Oskar and Anna Maria, city officials renamed the street Denzstraße, or Denz Street. Before her death in 2013, Anna explained that her family readily agreed to act as couriers because they were convinced that “the Bible Students had the right understanding of God’s Word, and no one had the right to stop them from studying the Bible or sharing the good news.”

The Kingdom Hall in Lörrach, Germany. Inset: A street sign for Denz Street, which reads “Oskar and Anna Maria Denz, a married couple from Lörrach, were killed in a concentration camp because of their faith”

This recent discovery in Lörrach reminds us of the extraordinary love, faith, and courage shown by our brothers and sisters under the Nazi regime. Like many in the first-century Christian congregation, these fearless Witnesses were willing to risk their own lives for the sake of fellow believers.—Romans 16:3, 4.