New Memorial in Berlin Honors the Courage of Jehovah’s Witnesses Under the Nazi Regime

On June 24, 2026, officials in Berlin, Germany, dedicated a memorial recognizing the courage of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Nazi era. The dedication took place 93 years to the day after the Nazi government enacted a nearly nationwide ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses, then known as Bibelforscher.

In 2023, the German Parliament, or Bundestag, approved the installation of a monument to honor Witness victims of Nazi persecution. During the dedication ceremony on June 24, 2026, Julia Klöckner, president of the Bundestag, remarked: “The Bundestag unanimously agreed that the Jehovah’s Witnesses . . . deserve a visible place of remembrance for their persecution during the National Socialist era. . . . They did not give the Hitler salute, did not join the [Nazi] party, and did not participate in the [incitement] against Jews, Sinti, and Roma . . . On the contrary, numerous reports testify to the fact that they supported other persecuted people.”

The memorial, which resembles a scarred tree, symbolizes steadfastness and endurance

The nearly five-meter-tall (16-ft) bronze monument, in the form of a weathered tree, is located near the famous Brandenburg Gate, not far from where the Gestapo arrested dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1936. Today, just a few hundred meters from that very location, this memorial serves as a reminder of the many brothers and sisters who remained faithful under trial and firmly maintained their Christian neutrality during that period.

A brother from Düsseldorf named Marcel was among the 900 people in attendance at the program. He commented: “The dignified event and the heartfelt tributes to our faithful brothers and sisters who remained loyal under persecution reminded me of the faithful men and women mentioned in Hebrews chapter 11. It helped me realize the importance of strengthening my own faith and my relationship with Jehovah.”

The courageous example set by Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Nazi era continues to encourage us. As our brothers and sisters worldwide face tests of their faith and opposition to their worship, we are confident that Jehovah will also make them “bold and strong.”—Psalm 138:3.