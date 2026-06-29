Germany’s Federal Court of Justice Backs Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kusserow Case

On June 26, 2026, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) ruled in favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Now, a lower court will further review the case in light of the BGH’s recommendations. This positive development marks a significant step forward in the dispute over the Annemarie Kusserow archive.

Prior to her death in 2005, Annemarie stated unequivocally in her will that she wished for her complete archive to be transferred to Jehovah’s Witnesses. Despite this, a member of Annemarie’s family later sold the archive to the Bundeswehr Military History Museum in Dresden, Germany. This was a particularly troubling development, given that several members of the Kusserow family gave their lives for conscientiously refusing military service.

The BGH sent the case back to a lower court for further review. First, the lower court will have to determine whether Annemarie was the sole owner of the archive that she spent decades compiling. Additionally, the lower court must reconsider whether the Federal Republic of Germany acted in good faith when it acquired the documents. The BGH indicated its support for Jehovah’s Witnesses in both issues.

Ultimately, these remaining proceedings could bring an end to more than a decade of legal battles and result in Annemarie’s final wishes being honored at long last.