German Supreme Court Urges Resolution in the Annemarie Kusserow Archive Case

On March 13, 2026, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe, Germany, heard arguments that may soon put an end to a legal battle over the Annemarie Kusserow archive that has lasted for more than a decade. During the hearing, the BGH urged both parties to pursue an “amicable agreement.” However, if an agreement is not reached by May 22, the Court will take judicial steps to resolve the case.

Among the documents in the archive is the final letter Wolfgang Kusserow wrote to his family before his execution in 1942

As Jehovah’s Witnesses under the Nazi regime, Annemarie Kusserow and her entire family faced intense persecution during the Second World War. Sadly, her brothers Wilhelm and Wolfgang were executed for their neutral position. As they faced increasing persecution, Annemarie began compiling her family archive out of a sincere desire to share her family’s history of faithfulness and integrity with as many people as possible. Prior to her death in 2005, Annemarie stated unequivocally in her will that she wished for her complete family archive to be transferred to the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Despite this, a family member illegally sold the entire archive, which consists of over 1,000 historical documents and photographs, to the Bundeswehr Military History Museum in Dresden. As previously reported on jw.org and in The New York Times, the museum has refused to turn the archive over to our organization. This development has led to more than ten years of legal cases. As a result, Annemarie’s final wishes have yet to be honored.

The BGH noted the archive’s exceptional significance and identified several key arguments in support of our organization’s legal and moral claim to these historically important documents. Specifically, it agreed that a military museum is not an appropriate location to showcase the archive, given the persecution the Kusserow family faced as conscientious objectors. The BGH also referenced a parliamentary resolution that called on the German State to honor Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted and murdered under the Nazi regime, including the construction of a memorial that is scheduled to open in June 2026. We hope the Court’s acknowledgement of these factors signals that it is inclined to recognize our rightful claim to the Kusserow archive.

For more information, please see this link to a Die Welt article entitled “BGH Examines Dispute Over Family Archive of Persecuted Jehovah’s Witnesses.”