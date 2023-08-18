Public Witnessing at International Tall Ship Festival in Rouen, France

Every four years, Rouen, France, hosts the Armada, a unique international maritime event that welcomes tall sailing ships from all over the world. The event was held this year from June 8 to 18, with about six million visitors attending from various countries. Each day, Jehovah’s Witnesses set up literature carts at 12 locations throughout the city. Over 600 brothers and sisters participated in the initiative and spoke with hundreds of individuals.

A retired photographer approached one of our literature carts and commented on how kind and friendly the Witnesses were whenever he saw them. His observations resulted in a lengthy conversation about the lack of love so many people display today. After reading and discussing 2 Timothy 3:1-5, he accepted an Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. He then left his contact information and said he looked forward to speaking with the Witnesses again.

On another occasion, a young woman approached a literature cart and asked: “If Jesus died and was resurrected, why have our loved ones not been resurrected yet? I lost my grandfather and grandmother and would like to see them again.” In response, our sister showed the young woman the video Comfort for Those Who Mourn. Following their conversation, she accepted a brochure and the offer of a Bible study.

We are happy for those brothers and sisters in France who gave of themselves willingly ‘in order to share the good news with others.’—1 Corinthians 9:23.