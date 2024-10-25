October 2024 Marks Thirty Years of Intense Persecution for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea

For the past 30 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea have endured severe persecution. Since 1994, more than 270 brothers and sisters have been unjustly imprisoned and even tortured for their faith. Currently, 64 are in prison, none of whom have ever been charged with or convicted of a crime.

The October 25, 1994, presidential decree that revoked citizenship for all of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea

On October 25, 1994, the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, issued a decree revoking the citizenship of all of Jehovah’s Witnesses born in the country. This was in direct response to our brothers’ refusal to participate in political activities or perform military service. While Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea had experienced a measure of opposition before 1994, the presidential decree intensified the persecution. As a result, hundreds of our brothers and sisters experienced arbitrary arrests, imprisonment, and cruel treatment over the next several decades.

The release of 32 Witnesses from prison between December 2020 and February 2021 made it seem that the situation in Eritrea would improve. Unfortunately, this was not the case. More than 20 Witnesses remained in prison, and arrests of our brothers and sisters continued. Then, in late September 2024, police raided a private home and arrested 25 individuals who had peacefully gathered to discuss the Bible. Among those arrested were three persons over 80 years of age, a sister who was some six months pregnant, and two minor children. The children were later released, while the adults were transferred to the Mai Serwa Prison.

Those imprisoned for their faith in Eritrea are subjected to brutality and deplorable living conditions. Brother Negede Teklemariam, who was imprisoned for 26 years, recalled: “We were tied with ropes and endured cruel treatment by the guards, extreme physical beatings, and forced labor. . . . They were just waiting for us . . . to die.” Tragically, four brothers have died in prison as a result of the severe conditions they experienced, and another three have died shortly after being released.

Even our brothers and sisters who are not imprisoned face considerable challenges. For instance, without citizenship, many have lost their jobs, their homes, and the ability to travel freely. Some have faced verbal and physical harassment from their neighbors and government officials for their Christian neutrality. Additionally, young Witnesses are prevented from receiving a full secular education since the government requires all students who wish to complete their education to enroll in military training.

The ongoing persecution in Eritrea saddens us deeply. However, we are confident that Jehovah remembers all our Eritrean brothers and sisters who have courageously stood firm in the face of decades of opposition. As a united brotherhood, we pray that he will continue strengthening them as they endure these “fiery trials” of their faith.—1 Peter 4:12-14.