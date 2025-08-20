African Highest Human Rights Body Finds Eritrea Violated Rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On August 20, 2025, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) issued a significant decision concerning the 26-year imprisonment of three of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea.

In its decision, the ACHPR stated that Eritrea violated the rights of Brothers Paulos Eyassu, Isaac Mogos, and Negede Teklemariam under multiple articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. These violations included arbitrary detention, denial of legal status and judicial proceedings, and inhumane treatment. To address the suffering they endured over 26 years, the ACHPR ordered Eritrea to compensate all three brothers. To date, the Eritrean authorities have not responded to the ACHPR’s decision.

On September 17, 1994, Eritrean authorities abducted Paulos, Isaac, and Negede. When they conscientiously refused to serve in the military, they were incarcerated in crowded metal containers at the notorious Sawa military camp in a remote desert location. Never tried in court or charged with a crime, these three young brothers were held captive for decades. Military guards routinely denied them adequate food, water, and medical care. Moreover, these brothers endured intense physical and psychological abuse. For example, all three suffered beatings and mock executions, and they were even forced to dig their own graves.

On October 25, 1994, shortly after the abduction of these three brothers, the president of Eritrea issued a decree that revoked the citizenship of every Witness in the country. This decree frequently prevents our brothers and sisters from calling for legal protection, securing employment, owning property, or accessing basic government services. Over the past 31 years, this presidential decree has also led to the arbitrary imprisonment of more than 300 Witnesses in Eritrea, many for peacefully worshipping together or conscientiously refusing military service. Currently, there are 64 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in prison in the country, among whom are 14 brothers and sisters over the age of 60.

We are encouraged by this positive decision from the ACHPR. Fifty-four African countries, including Eritrea, belong to the ACHPR, which works to ensure the protection of human rights among its member states. Notably, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which represents all African nations, formally approved this decision. We pray that it will prompt the Eritrean government to release all 64 Witnesses currently being held in conditions similar to those experienced by Paulos, Isaac, and Negede. At the same time, we remain confident that Jehovah will continue to comfort and strengthen all our brothers and sisters in Eritrea as they faithfully “endure suffering because of doing good.”—1 Peter 2:20.