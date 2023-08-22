Dominican Republic Branch Office Opens New Visitors’ Center

Jehovah’s Witnesses opened a new visitors’ center on August 14, 2023, at the Dominican Republic branch office located in Santo Domingo. This center features a historical exhibit with the theme “A Journey of Faith.” The exhibit shows how Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Dominican Republic, like many brothers and sisters around the world, have thrived spiritually despite persecution and trials.

A bridge over a pond on the Bethel property leads guests to the visitors’ center

The exhibit highlights the early history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Dominican Republic. This includes how they began spreading the Kingdom message using our Bible-based publications and portable phonographs. It also describes how newspapers and radio were used to further share the truth with a wide audience. Visitors are able to relive the history of the first missionaries who in 1945 began serving in the Dominican Republic.

Early missionaries preached on sugar plantations using small railcars known as speeders, like the yellow one pictured above

In addition, accounts of how theocratic activity continued during the years when Jehovah’s Witnesses were banned in the Dominican Republic are given special attention. Despite heavy opposition, our brothers and sisters in the Dominican Republic courageously copied and distributed spiritual food. Over time, they experienced significant theocratic growth. The exhibit concludes with a look into the modern-day activities and preaching methods of our brothers and sisters in the Dominican Republic.

Brother Leonel Peguero, who serves at the Dominican Republic branch office, observed: “This exhibit blends the historic with the modern through original artifacts, photographs, and interactive audio and video displays. It is like traveling through time to experience the connection between the foundations laid decades ago and our work today. We invite all who can to visit and take part in this exciting journey.”