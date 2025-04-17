Intense Flooding Ravages Congolese Capital

A flooded neighborhood in Kinshasa

Beginning on April 4, 2025, torrential rains brought destructive flooding to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kinshasa is home to some 17 million inhabitants and sits on the Congo and Ndjili rivers. As the rivers overflowed, they covered some areas with at least 2.5 meters (8.2 ft) of water, trapping people in their homes and vehicles. Hundreds of homes, businesses, and roadways were destroyed. Many residents are struggling to find clean drinking water. At least 70 people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, a 65-year-old brother and a 40-year-old Bible student were killed

4 publishers were injured

825 publishers were displaced

1 home was destroyed

4 homes sustained major damage

318 homes sustained minor damage

No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

We pray that Jehovah comfort the families of those who lost their lives as we eagerly await the fulfillment of his promise to replace natural disasters with an “abundance of peace.”—Psalm 37:11.