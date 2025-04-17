APRIL 17, 2025
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
Intense Flooding Ravages Congolese Capital
Beginning on April 4, 2025, torrential rains brought destructive flooding to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kinshasa is home to some 17 million inhabitants and sits on the Congo and Ndjili rivers. As the rivers overflowed, they covered some areas with at least 2.5 meters (8.2 ft) of water, trapping people in their homes and vehicles. Hundreds of homes, businesses, and roadways were destroyed. Many residents are struggling to find clean drinking water. At least 70 people were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, a 65-year-old brother and a 40-year-old Bible student were killed
4 publishers were injured
825 publishers were displaced
1 home was destroyed
4 homes sustained major damage
318 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected
A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts
We pray that Jehovah comfort the families of those who lost their lives as we eagerly await the fulfillment of his promise to replace natural disasters with an “abundance of peace.”—Psalm 37:11.