Ebola Outbreak Threatens Millions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

On May 15, 2026, officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced an Ebola outbreak affecting the country’s Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces. The next day, on May 16, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. Though the outbreak remains centered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, several neighboring countries are implementing precautionary measures. Authorities report that the outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant of the virus for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Nearly 700 confirmed or suspected cases have already been reported throughout the region, and at least 160 people have died.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, 1 sister has died from the virus

1 publisher is being treated for Ebola, and several others are being closely monitored

Some congregations are operating with additional safety measures to avoid exposure. In the most heavily affected areas, congregation meetings are being held via videoconference

All forms of the public ministry have been suspended in affected areas

Several regional conventions will be rescheduled for a later time

Relief Efforts

Local elders are actively providing Scriptural comfort and encouragement to those affected

All congregations are applying health guidelines set forth by the branch, the WHO, and local authorities

We are deeply saddened by the death of our sister as well as the many others who have lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We look forward to the time when Jehovah and his appointed King, Jesus, will cure “every sort of disease and every sort of infirmity.”—Matthew 9:35.