NOVEMBER 6, 2024
CUBA
Hurricane Oscar Brings Destruction to Cuba
On October 20, 2024, Hurricane Oscar made landfall near the city of Baracoa, in Cuba’s eastern province of Guantánamo. The Category 1 hurricane produced winds of 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) that crippled the region’s electrical system. Parts of eastern Cuba received as much as 38 centimeters (15 in.) of rain, flooding homes and businesses and destroying crops. More than 2,000 homes in the province were damaged, and at least seven people were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, one elderly sister was killed
2 publishers suffered minor injuries
14 publishers were evacuated
13 homes were destroyed, 2 of which were used for congregation meetings
22 homes sustained major damage
5 homes sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Representatives from the branch office, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
The destruction and loss of life caused by this latest hurricane grieve us deeply. Yet, we are confident that our heavenly Father, Jehovah, will sustain all those relying on him.—Psalm 55:22.