Heavy winds from Hurricane Oscar destroyed a meeting place used by our brothers and sisters in the town of Macambo, San Antonio del Sur, Cuba

NOVEMBER 6, 2024
CUBA

Hurricane Oscar Brings Destruction to Cuba

On October 20, 2024, Hurricane Oscar made landfall near the city of Baracoa, in Cuba’s eastern province of Guantánamo. The Category 1 hurricane produced winds of 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) that crippled the region’s electrical system. Parts of eastern Cuba received as much as 38 centimeters (15 in.) of rain, flooding homes and businesses and destroying crops. More than 2,000 homes in the province were damaged, and at least seven people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, one elderly sister was killed

  • 2 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 14 publishers were evacuated

  • 13 homes were destroyed, 2 of which were used for congregation meetings

  • 22 homes sustained major damage

  • 5 homes sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Representatives from the branch office, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance

  • 2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

The destruction and loss of life caused by this latest hurricane grieve us deeply. Yet, we are confident that our heavenly Father, Jehovah, will sustain all those relying on him.—Psalm 55:22.

 

