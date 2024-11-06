Hurricane Oscar Brings Destruction to Cuba

On October 20, 2024, Hurricane Oscar made landfall near the city of Baracoa, in Cuba’s eastern province of Guantánamo. The Category 1 hurricane produced winds of 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) that crippled the region’s electrical system. Parts of eastern Cuba received as much as 38 centimeters (15 in.) of rain, flooding homes and businesses and destroying crops. More than 2,000 homes in the province were damaged, and at least seven people were killed.