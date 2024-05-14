Jehovah’s Witnesses Share Bible Truths During International Soccer Tournament in Côte d’Ivoire

Between January 13 and February 11, 2024, athletes from around the African continent participated in the 34th Africa Cup of Nations, an international soccer tournament. The event was hosted in Côte d’Ivoire, and thousands of people from 24 countries attended. During the event, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a preaching initiative to share the Bible’s message with attendees. More than 120 literature display carts were set up across five major cities hosting portions of the tournament.

In Abidjan, a young man approached one of our carts and expressed interest in the brochure When Someone You Love Dies. The man explained that his close friend had died recently. After our brothers read the comforting scripture at John 5:28, 29, the man was deeply moved. He then invited our brothers to visit him at his home to continue the conversation.

On another occasion, the local police commissioner in Anyama approached one of our carts. He told the Witnesses that he enjoys reading our Bible literature, particularly on the topics of creation and the origin of life. Even though he said he has a busy schedule, he offered his phone number and invited our brothers to contact him.

One middle-aged man approached a cart in Abidjan and told the brothers that he had studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in his youth but had lost contact with the congregation. Over the years, he has observed the stark contrast between Jehovah’s Witnesses and other religions. In particular, he has been impressed by the peace and unity Jehovah’s people enjoy during times of political unrest. The man asked for a Bible study, and our brothers now study with him regularly.

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters in Côte d’Ivoire had this wonderful opportunity to assist people of many nations to hear “the magnificent things of God.”—Acts 2:11.