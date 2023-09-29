Tours Resume at Newly Renovated Colombia Branch Facilities

A large-scale renovation of the Colombia branch facilities was recently completed. The project began in February 2019 and ended in March 2023. Over 200 brothers and sisters, including volunteers from Australia, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, England, and the United States, participated in the renovation.

A mother and son touring the newly renovated Colombia branch facilities

Starting on June 1, 2023, visitors have been able to tour the newly renovated facilities for the first time. Brother John Rodriguez, who was baptized during the COVID-19 pandemic, had never visited the branch before. He said: “The work being done here reflects Jehovah’s love and greatness. I’m so happy and thankful to belong to this beautiful organization.” Another brother stated: “The way the brothers have made use of the most innovative technology and resources truly impresses me. This renovation is proof that Jehovah’s organization is always moving forward.”

The branch office—which is located 42 kilometers (26 mi) northeast of Bogotá, Colombia—oversees theocratic activities in Bolivia and Colombia. The branch prints publications for those countries as well as for Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela. The recent renovation project will help support the growth in these regions. In total, over 350 living quarters and offices were remodeled and 156 new offices were built. In addition, new classrooms and conference rooms were constructed as well as an extended tour route.

The newly renovated 420-seat auditorium at the Colombia branch. Inset: Brothers renovating the auditorium

Brother Tait Boulais, coordinator of the construction committee, commented: “Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, Jehovah clearly blessed the work. Even with a significant reduction in construction personnel, volunteers happily helped in trades in which they previously had little or no training. Much like many of God’s faithful servants in the past, we watched as Jehovah’s spirit helped them to quickly become experts in these trades.”

We are confident that the newly renovated branch facilities will provide vital support for the ever-expanding growth in this part of the world.—Acts 1:8.