The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Wayuunaiki

On August 18, 2023, Brother Giacomo Maffei, a member of the Colombia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Wayuunaiki during the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in Maicao, La Guajira, Colombia. A total of 265 people were in attendance. A digital edition was made available for download. Printed copies will be made available to congregations in early 2024.

Wayuunaiki is spoken by more than 700,000 people, known as the Wayuu, who live mainly in the La Guajira region of Colombia and Venezuela’s northern state of Zulia. Jehovah’s Witnesses began translating publications into Wayuunaiki in 1998. A remote translation office is located in Riohacha, the capital of La Guajira. About 445 publishers serve in 17 Wayuunaiki-speaking congregations and 4 groups in Colombia and Venezuela.

Expressing his appreciation for the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Wayuunaiki, one brother said, “Receiving an accurate Bible translation in the Wayuunaiki language is such a tremendous, undeserved gift from our heavenly Father!” Another brother added, “I am sure this translation will help readers further develop their friendship with Jehovah and draw closer to him.”

We are confident that this Bible translation will be a source of great delight for our Wayuunaiki-speaking brothers and sisters and will help many more satisfy their spiritual need.—Matthew 5:3.