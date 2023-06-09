First-of-Its-Kind Assembly Held in Guambiano and Emberá (Chamí) Languages

A unique multilingual program took place in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. For the first time, a Spanish circuit assembly program was simultaneously interpreted into the Guambiano and Emberá (Chamí) indigenous languages. More than 1,600 people attended. This included 48 Guambiano-speaking individuals and 78 Emberá (Chamí)-speaking individuals.

There are currently more than 21,000 native speakers of Guambiano and over 77,000 native speakers of Emberá (Chamí) in Colombia. Previously, Assembly Halls in Colombia were not equipped to provide simultaneous interpretation of the programs. Therefore, members of these indigenous communities attended Spanish assembly programs even when they did not understand Spanish well.

When families from these indigenous communities heard about the assembly, they immediately started saving for the trip. This was the case for the eight members of the Carrasco family. They live in an extremely rural area. Traveling to the Assembly Hall includes a 3-hour walk, followed by a 12-hour bus ride. However, the distance and expense involved with such a trip did not dampen their enthusiasm. They began preparing months in advance, making and selling traditional handicrafts to cover the cost of the journey. During the assembly, their 12-year-old son, Henry, was one of the two Emberá (Chamí)-speaking attendees to be baptized. In addition, two Guambiano-speaking individuals were baptized.

Emberá (Chamí) and Guambiano-speaking brothers and sisters listen to the interpreted program

Sister Adrianin Morales, a Guambiano interpreter at the assembly, commented: “It was so beautiful to have an assembly interpreted into my language. Knowing that everyone in attendance would hear Jehovah’s message in their own language made me very happy.”

Another Guambiano interpreter, Brother Diomedes Velasco, reflected: “When I was first assigned to interpret, I felt intimidated. But when I saw the impressive things Jehovah is doing for the indigenous people, I took courage. Participating in this assignment from Jehovah was a privilege.”

How wonderful it is to see that people of all languages are saying: “Come, let us go up to the mountain of Jehovah.”—Isaiah 2:3.