Witnesses Share the Good News at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile

The 2023 Pan American Games were held in various cities in Chile from October 20 to November 5, 2023. Over 6,900 athletes from 46 countries took part in this international, multisport event. Almost 1,500 of Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a special preaching initiative during the games. Public witnessing carts were set up with literature available in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. Our brothers had many good conversations with athletes and attendees.

In one instance, a well-known athlete approached a literature cart. He explained that, in his youth, he attended meetings with his mother. Though he had found financial success as an athlete, his career had not given him the happiness and satisfaction that he expected. After the Witnesses read him some encouraging Bible verses, he expressed appreciation for the comforting thoughts.

A police officer who also attended meetings in his youth approached a literature display. He told the brothers that seeing them there brought back good memories of spending time with the congregation. The brother informed him about a congregation in his area and its meeting times. Additionally, he was happy to receive a Bible and the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. The officer said he was excited to be in contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses again.

A 19-year-old woman who spoke with a sister at a cart stated that she had recently prayed for help to understand the Bible. When our sister offered her a Bible study, she happily accepted. Later that very same day, the sister began studying the Bible with the woman, and she has been studying regularly ever since.

We are deeply grateful to our brothers and sisters in Chile who supported this special preaching initiative. The results of their diligent efforts give further proof that Jehovah continues to bless those who search for him.—Isaiah 55:6.