SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
CHILE
Southern Chile Battered by Heavy Flooding
From August 19 to 23, 2023, southern Chile faced powerful storms and heavy flooding. Sadly, this latest flooding has impacted many of our brothers and sisters who already suffered as a result of flooding in the same area in June 2023. Reports indicate that this has been the region’s rainiest season in at least a decade. Rising water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, combined with the meteorological phenomenon known as El Niño, have resulted in a large increase in rainfall and widespread flooding. Nearly 25,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and at least three people have died.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed or injured
225 publishers had to evacuate
13 homes sustained major damage
38 homes sustained minor damage
3 Kingdom Halls and a brother’s home used to hold meetings sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing assistance with spiritual and practical needs to those in the affected areas
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts
We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by the flooding in Chile and look forward to the time under God’s Kingdom when such disasters will be no more.—Isaiah 32:18.