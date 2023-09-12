Southern Chile Battered by Heavy Flooding

From August 19 to 23, 2023, southern Chile faced powerful storms and heavy flooding. Sadly, this latest flooding has impacted many of our brothers and sisters who already suffered as a result of flooding in the same area in June 2023. Reports indicate that this has been the region’s rainiest season in at least a decade. Rising water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, combined with the meteorological phenomenon known as El Niño, have resulted in a large increase in rainfall and widespread flooding. Nearly 25,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and at least three people have died.