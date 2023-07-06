JULY 6, 2023
CHILE
Heavy Flooding Affects Tens of Thousands in Chile
From June 22 to 25, 2023, powerful storms blanketed southern and central Chile with more than 58 centimeters (23 in.) of rain. Approximately 20,000 people have been affected by the flooding. Over 5,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in the affected areas. Thousands of people are still being evacuated. Two individuals are confirmed dead, and two more are reported missing.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed
212 publishers had to evacuate
13 homes sustained major damage
38 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls or theocratic facilities were damaged
Relief Efforts
Hundreds of volunteers are helping to clean and repair damaged homes
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing much-needed spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the disaster
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts
Our prayer is that Jehovah continues to provide comfort and strength to our brothers and sisters in Chile as they cope with this current disaster.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.