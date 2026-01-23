Destructive Wildfires Spread Rapidly Across South-Central Chile

Beginning on January 17, 2026, several fast-moving wildfires broke out across Chile’s south-central Biobío and Ñuble regions. These fires are the latest of several extremely destructive blazes that have struck the country over the past five years. Hundreds of homes have been reduced to ashes. The fires are still active in several places, and some remote areas remain inaccessible to emergency services. Officials report that the wildfires have burned more than 40,000 hectares (98,842 acres) of land. Sadly, at least 20 people have been killed.

The combined figures below are from preliminary reports from the affected areas.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

199 publishers were displaced

22 homes were destroyed

No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

Brothers and sisters assist with relief efforts for those affected by the wildfires

A member of the Branch Committee, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted

Brothers and sisters in safer areas are happily providing accommodations to fellow Witnesses affected by the fires

A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

We are deeply saddened by the suffering that these wildfires have caused. We pray that Jehovah will go on supplying our brothers and sisters in Chile with both “endurance and comfort.”—Romans 15:5.