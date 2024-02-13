Deadly Wildfires Devastate Chile’s Valparaíso Region

On February 2, 2024, the combination of powerful wind gusts and excessive heat contributed to the intensity of two massive wildfires in Chile’s coastal Valparaíso region. The fires destroyed more than 15,000 homes in and around the densely populated city of Viña del Mar. It is estimated that some 40,000 people have been affected by the wildfires. Many remain without power or water. First responders continue to have difficulty accessing some of the affected areas. Reports indicate that hundreds have been injured. Over 130 have been killed.