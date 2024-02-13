Skip to content

FEBRUARY 13, 2024
CHILE

Deadly Wildfires Devastate Chile’s Valparaíso Region

On February 2, 2024, the combination of powerful wind gusts and excessive heat contributed to the intensity of two massive wildfires in Chile’s coastal Valparaíso region. The fires destroyed more than 15,000 homes in and around the densely populated city of Viña del Mar. It is estimated that some 40,000 people have been affected by the wildfires. Many remain without power or water. First responders continue to have difficulty accessing some of the affected areas. Reports indicate that hundreds have been injured. Over 130 have been killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, 1 sister was killed

  • 1 brother was seriously injured

  • 24 brothers and sisters suffered minor injuries

  • 715 brothers and sisters were evacuated

  • The ruins of a Witness family’s home in Viña del Mar

    72 homes were destroyed

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 1 home sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were damaged

  • Approximately 4,700 brothers and sisters live in the affected area

Relief Efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

  • Representatives from the Chile branch office were sent to the area to strengthen our brothers and sisters. Also, circuit overseers and elders are caring for the spiritual and material needs of those affected

We are confident that Jehovah sees the “trouble and distress” of all those affected by these wildfires and will soon do away with natural disasters once and for all.—Psalm 10:14.

 

