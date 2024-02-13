FEBRUARY 13, 2024
CHILE
Deadly Wildfires Devastate Chile’s Valparaíso Region
On February 2, 2024, the combination of powerful wind gusts and excessive heat contributed to the intensity of two massive wildfires in Chile’s coastal Valparaíso region. The fires destroyed more than 15,000 homes in and around the densely populated city of Viña del Mar. It is estimated that some 40,000 people have been affected by the wildfires. Many remain without power or water. First responders continue to have difficulty accessing some of the affected areas. Reports indicate that hundreds have been injured. Over 130 have been killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 sister was killed
1 brother was seriously injured
24 brothers and sisters suffered minor injuries
715 brothers and sisters were evacuated
72 homes were destroyed
2 homes sustained major damage
1 home sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged
Approximately 4,700 brothers and sisters live in the affected area
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts
Representatives from the Chile branch office were sent to the area to strengthen our brothers and sisters. Also, circuit overseers and elders are caring for the spiritual and material needs of those affected
We are confident that Jehovah sees the “trouble and distress” of all those affected by these wildfires and will soon do away with natural disasters once and for all.—Psalm 10:14.