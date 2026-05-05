Canadian Court Rules Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Videos Are Not Subject to Quebec’s Cinema Act

On February 26, 2026, the Superior Court of Quebec upheld a lower court ruling confirming that Bible-based educational videos shown at the meetings and conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are not subject to Quebec’s Cinema Act. This favorable decision brings to a close a nearly seven-year-long legal battle.

Attendees viewing the Bible drama The Good News According to Jesus at a regional convention in Canada

In June 2019, at a regional convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, the feature Bible drama entitled The Story of Josiah: Love Jehovah; Hate What Is Bad was shown. After being informed that our Bible-based videos did not carry age ratings, an inspector from Quebec’s Ministry of Culture and Communications came to the convention to investigate. The inspector concluded that the video should have been submitted to the government for age classification under the Cinema Act and issued a fine. Our brothers promptly contested the inspector’s decision.

During the resulting court case, several of our Bible-based educational videos were presented for review. In May 2023, the Court of Quebec ruled in favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The court explained that the purpose of the Cinema Act is to protect young people from harmful or inappropriate entertainment. The court determined that since our Bible-based videos are used for religious education, the Cinema Act does not apply. Additionally, Judge Suzanne Bousquet noted that “by failing to provide an exemption for Jehovah’s Witnesses and their places of worship, Section 77 of the Act infringes on their freedom of religion, their freedom of expression, and their right to liberty.”

The government appealed that ruling, bringing the case before the Superior Court of Quebec. In its review, the superior court dismissed the appeal.

We are grateful that the courts in Canada recognized the religious and educational value of our Bible-based videos, which play an essential role in our being “taught by Jehovah.”—Isaiah 54:13.