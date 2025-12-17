Boucher v. The King—Canadian Supreme Court Decision Still Significant After 75 Years

December 18, 2025, marks the 75th anniversary of a landmark decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in the case of Aimé Boucher v. His Majesty The King. This historic ruling not only safeguards religious freedoms for Jehovah’s Witnesses but is also “a significant milestone for freedom of speech . . . and fundamentally significant to all Canadians.”

In the 1940’s, Jehovah’s Witnesses faced vicious opposition to their activities in Quebec, with hundreds being arrested. In November 1946, Witnesses throughout the province spent 16 days publicizing the State’s disregard for the right to freedom of worship by courageously distributing the four-page tract entitled Quebec’s Burning Hate for God and Christ and Freedom Is the Shame of All Canada. The tract exposed in detail the clergy-instigated riots, police brutality, and mob violence committed against our brothers throughout the province. The government considered the tract’s message to be an attack on its authority and began charging anyone distributing it with seditious libel.

On November 26, 1946, Brother Aimé Boucher and his daughters Gisèle, 21, and Lucille, 12, were arrested and jailed for distributing the tract. When their case went to trial in 1947, the court convicted Aimé and Gisèle of seditious libel and sentenced Aimé to one month in prison. The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, prompting Aimé to take his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Brother Aimé Boucher and his wife, Augustine

Eventually, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, which drew national attention to a vital question: Is it seditious to speak out against injustice and religious persecution? After reviewing the tract, the Court concluded that its content was not seditious but, rather, a call for calm and reason. As a result, on December 18, 1950, the Court overturned Aimé’s conviction and fully acquitted him. Additionally, the government dismissed the pending charges against over 100 other Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The decision was celebrated across Canada. An article in The Peterborough Examiner stated: “The liberty of one man is the measure of the liberty of the whole nation.” In 2017, Dr. Janet Epp Buckingham, a professor and legal scholar, commented that the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Quebec helped shape Canada’s entire approach to religious freedom.

Today, this ruling continues to protect the constitutional rights of all of Canada’s citizens, including the over 125,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses currently worshipping in more than 1,150 congregations across the country.

As we reflect on this legal victory, we remain determined to ‘let our light shine before men’ and bring glory to Jehovah.—Matthew 5:16.