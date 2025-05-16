Brothers and Sisters Rejoice at Dedication of New Bethel Facilities in Cameroon

On April 19, 2025, Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, dedicated the new Cameroon branch facilities in the city of Douala. The dedication program originated from the nearby Logbessou Assembly Hall. A total of 6,208 attended the program in person, with an additional 309 tied in via videoconference. The following day, a total of 65,593 enjoyed a special meeting that was broadcast to all 739 congregations throughout the branch territory, which includes Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

In 1994, shortly after a decades-long ban on the activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses was lifted, our brothers built the previous Cameroon branch office. At the time, there were more than 19,000 publishers serving in the branch territory. However, over the past three decades, the number of publishers has nearly tripled to over 52,000! To support the work being accomplished throughout the branch territory, approval was given for the construction of new branch facilities. In 2018, work began on the new branch complex, and just two years later, in January 2020, the Bethel family moved in. Soon after, however, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, delaying plans to hold a dedication program.

Left: The main lobby of the Cameroon branch. Right (from top to bottom): One of the 26 residential rooms, a dining room, and expanded office space at the branch facilities

In the week leading up to the dedication program, the many guests enjoyed warm Christian association. Visitors were invited to tour the new Bethel facilities, including a temporary exhibit featuring the history of Jehovah’s people in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon. Other exhibits helped familiarize guests with the rich and fascinating cultures of these three countries. Many also had the opportunity to share in the preaching work with local brothers and sisters.

Reflecting on the blessings experienced by many of those who attended the dedication program and related activities, Brother Douglas Dunsire, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, stated: “This special program came at just the right time. First Kings 8:66 says that after the dedication of the temple built by Solomon, everyone ‘went to their homes rejoicing and feeling glad of heart.’ The same can be said of those who attended this dedication.”

Brothers and sisters showing their appreciation during the dedication of the new branch facilities in Cameroon

During the program, one of the speakers remarked that the growth seen throughout Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon “confirms the reality that nothing can stop Jehovah in what he wants to accomplish.”—Isaiah 34:17.