Revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures Released in Kirundi

On August 25, 2023, Brother Kenneth Cook, Jr., a member of the Governing Body, released the revised edition of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Kirundi language. The Bible was released during the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention program held in Bujumbura, Burundi. The program was live streamed to 11 locations throughout the branch territory, with a total of 15,084 people in attendance. Those in attendance received printed copies of the Bible. A digital edition was also made available for download.

Approximately 13 million people speak Kirundi in Burundi. The first Kirundi-language congregation was formed in 1969. Jehovah’s Witnesses began translating publications into Kirundi in 1985. Today, over 16,900 brothers and sisters serve in 350 Kirundi-speaking congregations throughout Burundi. In 2007, our Kirundi-speaking brothers and sisters were excited to receive the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures. They are now thrilled to have received the complete revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures.

In Kirundi, Jehovah’s undeserved kindness is expressed as “extraordinary kindness,” which focuses on the generosity of the Giver. We rejoice with our Kirundi-speaking brothers and sisters and the many more who will benefit from this wonderful expression of Jehovah’s “extraordinary kindness” in providing the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Kirundi.—Titus 2:11.