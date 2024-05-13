Skip to content

Floodwaters covering the city of Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

MAY 13, 2024
BRAZIL

Heavy Rains Lead to Unprecedented Flooding in Southern Brazil

Beginning April 28, 2024, heavy rains have inundated the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. These intense, continued rains have led to widespread flooding. Damage to roadways and other infrastructure has made it difficult for many to flee. It is estimated that over 2.1 million people have been affected. Currently, more than 125 persons are reported missing and at least 147 have died.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, 1 brother and 1 sister, an elderly married couple, were killed

  • 1,544 brothers and sisters were evacuated

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 155 homes sustained major damage

  • 483 homes sustained minor damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 10 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts. Members of the DRC traveled to the affected area to assist with distributing supplies and to provide spiritual support

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing much-needed spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the disaster

  • Witness families in safer areas of the country are providing temporary housing to their displaced brothers and sisters

As the flooding and devastation continue, we pray that Jehovah remains a ‘fortress in this time of distress’ for our brothers and sisters in Brazil.—Psalm 37:39.

 

Heavy Rains Lead to Unprecedented Flooding in Southern Brazil

