Brazilian Court Issues Nationwide Order Requiring Federal Hospitals to Provide Non-Blood Treatment Options

On January 21, 2026, in a unanimous decision, the Federal Regional Court of the Second Circuit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ruled that all federal hospitals must offer patients medical treatment options that avoid blood transfusions. The ruling also requires all of Brazil’s federal hospitals to implement standardized procedures, professional training, and treatment guidelines for patients who choose medical care that does not include blood transfusions.

Patients across Brazil will now have access to treatment options that respect their personal convictions regarding the use of blood transfusions. The Brazilian court’s decision may also positively influence other South American countries considering similar programs.

After the ruling was announced, Júlio José Araújo Júnior, the federal prosecutor responsible for the case, remarked: “This decision is very important in the defense of fundamental rights not only for Jehovah’s Witnesses but also for Brazilian society as a whole, as it guarantees effective treatment supported by international organizations, ensuring that everyone benefits.”

We are grateful to the court for confirming the right of patients throughout Brazil to receive high-quality medical care that respects their personal beliefs and convictions.