Witnesses in Bolivia Host First of Nineteen 2025 “Pure Worship” Special Conventions

The first 2025 “Pure Worship” Special Convention will be held at the Fexpocruz Convention Center in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, from May 9 to 11, 2025. Two weeks later, a second special convention will also be held in Santa Cruz. Nineteen special conventions are planned for 2025 and early 2026. These large spiritual gatherings will be held on six continents in 29 languages, including 7 sign languages.

Securing suitable accommodations, organizing transportation, and arranging hospitality for the 4,000 delegates invited to attend the conventions in Bolivia required considerable advanced planning and work. Preparations for the two conventions in Santa Cruz began in September 2023, and some 7,000 brothers and sisters throughout the country volunteered to help. Brother Caleb Loyola, a member of the Colombia Branch Committee, recalled: “It was exciting and very moving to see how quickly the brothers and sisters responded to the invitation to assist. Despite having secular work, families, and other responsibilities, they readily asked, ‘What can I do to contribute?’”

Volunteers preparing small gifts for the delegates invited to attend the conventions in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

One of the highlights of the special conventions is the opportunity for delegates to share in the preaching work with local Witnesses in the host cities. For example, Kristen, a sister from the United States, remarked: “I always wanted to experience what it would be like to preach in another country. Now I will have that opportunity while at the same time getting to know my brothers and sisters in Bolivia. I am sure that attending this convention will be a life-changing experience!”

Along with the hundreds of regional conventions planned worldwide, we are certain the 2025 “Pure Worship” Special Conventions will further strengthen our faith in Jehovah and our unity as his people.—Psalm 133:1.