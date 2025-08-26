Jehovah’s Witnesses Successfully Reregistered as a Religious Organization in Belarus

On July 5, 2025, the government of Belarus officially recognized Jehovah’s Witnesses as a religious organization for the second time. Belarus initially granted legal registration to Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994. However, a new law enacted in 2024 required all religious organizations to reregister under updated regulations.

“Legal recognition is one of the crucial steps on the path toward freedom of worship,” said Pavel Yadlouski, a spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Belarus. “For example, it allows us to hold meetings at Kingdom Halls or at rented facilities, have assemblies, and import literature. Over the course of this reregistration process, we appreciated having the opportunity to meet with many government officials and help them better understand who Jehovah’s Witnesses are and our role in the community. We have been active in Belarus since 1924. Legal recognition reaffirms our decades-long reputation as peaceful, law-abiding citizens who contribute positively to our communities. We are thankful to the authorities for this successful reregistration!”

Throughout the reregistration process, our brothers and sisters in Belarus took to heart the apostle Paul’s admonition found at 1 Timothy 2:1, 2: “I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgiving be made concerning all sorts of men, concerning kings and all those who are in high positions, so that we may go on leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion and seriousness.”

As a worldwide brotherhood, we unitedly thank Jehovah for blessing our brothers and sisters in Belarus with “favorable times” as they continue to bring honor and praise to his name.—2 Timothy 4:2.