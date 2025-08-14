Azerbaijan Unjustly Imprisons 19-Year-Old Elgiz Ibrahimov for Conscientious Objection

On July 30, 2025, the Yevlax District Court in Azerbaijan convicted 19-year-old Brother Elgiz Ibrahimov and sentenced him to one year in prison for conscientiously refusing to participate in military service. After the court issued its ruling, Elgiz was immediately taken to a high-security correctional facility to begin serving his sentence. This is the first time in nearly three years that one of our brothers has been convicted and imprisoned for conscientious objection in that land.

On May 7, 2024, Elgiz was called to appear at a military office in the city of Yevlax, which is located approximately 265 kilometers (165 mi) west of the capital, Baku. During the meeting, Elgiz respectfully explained why his personal convictions do not permit him to serve in the military. Additionally, Elgiz expressed his willingness to perform alternative civilian service (ACS). However, his request was ignored, and he was formally charged with evading military service.

Since 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has issued two rulings against Azerbaijan under Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights for wrongly imprisoning our brothers who conscientiously objected to military service. Furthermore, when Azerbaijan joined the Council of Europe in 2001, the government obligated itself to implement an ACS program for conscientious objectors. Now, nearly 25 years later, such a program has yet to be enacted in Azerbaijan.

Following his sentencing, young Elgiz was placed in a cell with 40 other prisoners and only ten beds. Despite such challenging circumstances, he remains confident in Jehovah and often reflects on the reassuring words at Joshua 1:9: “Be courageous and strong. Do not be struck with terror or fear, for Jehovah your God is with you wherever you go.”

We pray that Jehovah continues to strengthen and comfort Elgiz and all those who are determined to “obey God as ruler rather than men.”—Acts 5:29.