Jehovah’s Witnesses in Armenia Mark Ten Years of Alternative Civilian Service

January 14, 2024, marks ten years since alternative civilian service was introduced in Armenia. The alternative civilian service arrangement allows conscientious objectors to contribute to their community by engaging in various forms of public service rather than serve in the military. Some of the tasks assigned include construction, landscaping, social work, or other public services. Since its introduction, over 450 of Jehovah’s Witnesses, all of them young men, have made the personal decision to participate in the arrangement.

Brother Samuel Petrosyan carrying out his alternative civilian service in a park

Brother Samuel Petrosyan is currently working as a landscaper as part of his alternative civilian service. He said: “I strive to develop a good reputation. For example, I try to complete my work assignments properly and be honest in everything I do. Thanks to this, my supervisors have always treated me well and with respect.”

Brother Artur Martirosyan spent three years performing civilian service in a hospital. He reflected: “I appreciated the opportunity to help people in need. The experience also helped me to mature as a person. I learned how to be more flexible, cope with stress successfully, and be a better communicator.”

Prior to 2014, our young brothers in Armenia faced lengthy prison sentences because they would not violate their Christian conscience by serving in the military. Commenting on the success of the alternative civilian service program in Armenia, one senior official stated: “Initially, I opposed alternative civilian service due to concerns about national security and potential misuse. . . . However, time has proven me wrong. After several years, it’s evident that . . . Jehovah’s Witnesses pose no danger to national security while performing alternative service. Instead, we have dedicated workers in various spheres, thanks to the alternative service [arrangement].”

Brothers Spartak Sholyan and Artyom Aghbalyan working at a nursing home as part of their alternative civilian service

A member of the Republican Committee on Alternative Service also noted: “It has been ten years since we introduced alternative service in Armenia . . . We need to proudly admit that establishing alternative service was one of the wisest decisions by our State. Regular inspections in institutions where alternative service is performed reveal diligent work, a positive spirit, and genuine smiles. Year after year, we receive numerous letters of appreciation for the outstanding contributions of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the community as alternative civilian servants. Institutional leaders consistently praise them as their finest employees.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Armenia appreciate having the opportunity to contribute to the community by means of alternative civilian service while bringing praise to Jehovah by their “fine works.”—1 Peter 2:12.