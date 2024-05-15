Special Exhibit About Nazi Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses Opens in Argentina

On April 3, 2024, a temporary exhibit entitled “Purple Triangles: A Story of Courage and Resilience” opened at the Holocaust Museum of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will be on display until August 4, 2024.

Over 16,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses were persecuted by the Nazis for their neutral stand. Some 4,500 were sent to concentration camps, and about 1,750 lost their lives. Jehovah’s Witnesses were identified in the camps by a purple triangle sewn onto their uniforms.

The three-part exhibit uses historical and personal accounts to illustrate how Jehovah’s Witnesses demonstrated integrity and resilience in countries occupied by the Nazi regime. Audio guides, a touch screen, and multiple videos are available in Argentinean Sign Language, English, and Spanish. Tour guides are also on-site to guide visitors through the exhibit.

Left: A tour guide uses the touch screen as she guides a guest through the exhibit. Center: A visitor takes a photograph of a camp uniform. Right: Two visitors use audio guides

A replica, translated into Spanish, of the declaration that offered freedom in exchange for a renunciation of faith

The exhibit also includes a replica of a document the Nazis used in their efforts to break the Witnesses’ integrity. Brothers and sisters were repeatedly pressured to sign a declaration renouncing Jehovah and his people, which if signed, would lead to their freedom. Very few Witnesses signed. A thought-provoking highlight for many visitors is an immersive experience that recreates this scenario. Visitors are confronted with the declaration and are encouraged to reflect on the courage and determination required to resist the pressure to sign.

Professor Isabel Burnstein, a researcher specializing in Holocaust studies, shared her observations after taking the tour. “The exhibit sparks crucial reflection by showing how Jehovah’s Witnesses fought for their beliefs and chose a path they considered to be right,” she said. “In a world where principles seem devalued, their stories inspire us to stand up for strong and worthy values.”

Several of the brothers and sisters who assist as tour guides at the exhibit

Since its opening, the exhibit has received over 8,400 visitors. Brother Marcos Donadío, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Argentina, commented: “For those who are not familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses, this exhibit will provide a better understanding of our history and the faith that guides our lives. We are very excited and hope that as many people as possible will have an opportunity to see it.”

We are grateful for this record of courage and integrity. May the example of these faithful ones move us to do all we can to remain “firm to the end.”—1 Corinthians 1:8.