New Branch Facilities Dedicated in Argentina

Brother Winder presenting the dedication talk

On April 6, 2024, the new branch facilities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, were dedicated during a talk given by Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body. Nearly 500 brothers and sisters attended the dedication program in three auditoriums at the new Bethel complex. Another 5,844 tied in to the program via videoconference from an Assembly Hall in the nearby city of Ezeiza. The following day, a special meeting was held at the Assembly Hall and transmitted to all congregations in Argentina and Uruguay, with a combined attendance of 181,643.

Arrangements were made for guests to tour the new branch facilities, enjoy warm association, and participate in other special activities. Among them were over 230 brothers and sisters from 25 lands. Brother Sergio Spaccasassi, now serving in Ecuador, helped construct the new Argentina branch. Referring to the large international group present for the dedication, he noted: “Jehovah uses special occasions like this to draw us closer to one another as a family of his worshippers.”

Brother Juan Carlos Nigro, a member of the Argentina Branch Committee, remarked: “We saw how Jehovah guided and blessed this project every step of the way. He is the One who provided us with this beautiful facility that glorifies his name.”

Brothers and sisters enjoying the dedication program from the auditorium of the new Bethel facilities in Buenos Aires

Along with our brothers and sisters in Argentina, we thank Jehovah, the one who ‘makes everything beautiful in its time,’ for this new Bethel facility.—Ecclesiastes 3:11.