The New World Translation Is Released in Nyaneka

On July 28, 2023, Brother Salvador Domingos, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Nyaneka language. The Bible was released during the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention program held in Lubango, Huíla Province, in southern Angola. A total of 2,621 people were in attendance. Those in attendance received printed copies of the Bible. A digital edition was also made available for download.

Most Nyaneka people live in the provinces of Angola, including Benguela, Cunene, Huíla, and Namibe. A remote translation office located in the city of Lubango cares for the translation of our publications into Nyaneka.

In the past, some Bible societies have produced individual Bible books in Nyaneka. However, the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures is the first complete Bible available in this language. Since there are variants of the Nyaneka language, the translation team made an effort to include words that are most commonly understood.

We rejoice with our Nyaneka-speaking brothers and sisters who can now make use of this newly released translation as they assist many more to learn about and worship Jehovah.—Isaiah 2:3.