New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chokwe

On January 13, 2024, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chokwe. The announcement was made during a special program held at the branch in Luanda, Angola. In total, 187 brothers and sisters attended the program in person, with an additional 353,427 tied in via videoconference. This included 1,644 Chokwe-speaking brothers and sisters. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures were distributed to many in attendance at the program. The release was also made available for download in digital format.

An estimated three million people speak Chokwe in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zambia. Currently, 462 brothers and sisters serve in ten Chokwe-speaking congregations throughout Angola. An additional 734 brothers and sisters serve in 21 Chokwe-speaking congregations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During his talk announcing the release, Brother Winder noted that the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures uses God’s personal name, Jehovah, 237 times. One brother commented: “Romans 10:13 states that ‘everyone who calls on the name of Jehovah will be saved.’ However, some Bible translations in Chokwe do not explain clearly what this means. So I look forward to using the Christian Greek Scriptures to help people understand the connection between Jehovah’s name and salvation. What a wonderful gift!”

We are confident that the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chokwe will help many more to learn about Jehovah and love him with their whole heart and strength.—Mark 12:33.