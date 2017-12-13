Religious Freedom Under Threat in Eastern Regions of Ukraine

Several weeks after the Kingdom Hall raids, authorities in Luhansk groundlessly portrayed Jehovah’s Witnesses as enemies of the State. On August 28, 2017, the Deputy Minister of State Security in the Luhansk territory, Oleksandr Basov, made an official statement vilifying Jehovah’s Witnesses. He referred to the propaganda materials planted and “found” in the Alchevsk Kingdom Hall as proof for his allegation that the Witnesses support groups that are considered terrorist in the Luhansk territory.

The spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ukraine, Ivan Riher, stated: “Any material of the type described by Deputy Minister Basov as ‘found’ in the Kingdom Hall was certainly planted there by the same group that discovered it. Perhaps, as alleged, literature of this sort was distributed in Alchevsk—but it most certainly was not distributed by Jehovah’s Witnesses. They are neutrals, as proved by the hundreds of Witnesses now imprisoned worldwide for conscientious objection to military service. None of Jehovah’s Witnesses have fought on either side of this conflict in Ukraine.”