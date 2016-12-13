Between June 2014 and November 2016, groups of armed men have forcibly seized 18 Kingdom Halls, either for use as barracks or for other uses to support their cause. While most of these seizures of property took place when the conflict was growing in 2014, Kingdom Halls have also been seized recently.

A September 15, 2016, report issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights observed that after more than two years of conflict, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains volatile. The report states: “Those living in areas controlled by the armed groups are subject to arbitrary rule and various human rights abuses.” The abuses suffered by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the region include abductions, harassment, and beatings. They and their neighbors have also suffered material loss, as noted in the report: “Armed groups continued to loot and use civilian homes and other property for military purpose[s].”

Ransacked Kingdom Hall at 9 Simferopolska Street, Horlivka

On the morning of July 22, 2016, a group of Witnesses in Horlivka were gathered for worship in the Kingdom Hall at 105-A Vitchyzniana Street when armed men entered the building and ordered everyone to leave immediately. The men ransacked the building and removed all of the furniture and equipment. This same building had been seized on November 29, 2014, but was soon abandoned. The Witnesses had resumed using their house of worship for religious meetings until it was seized again, on July 22.

Three days later, armed men entered another Kingdom Hall in Horlivka, located at 9 Simferopolska Street. The men took everything from the building, even the radiators, and removed the exterior fence. The congregations that formerly met at the building have had to make other arrangements to gather for worship.