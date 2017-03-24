Ukraine High Court Strengthens Freedom of Peaceful Assembly

Since the Religion Law was enacted, biased officials have invoked the law at their whim to justify canceling rental contracts negotiated by the Witnesses for the use of buildings for religious services. One incident occurred in the summer of 2012 when thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses in northeastern Ukraine were anticipating a three-day religious convention in the city of Sumy. The rental contract for the municipal stadium had been signed, and plans for the event were well under way. As required by the constitution, the Witnesses notified the authorities of the planned convention. Then, with only one month left before the opening session, the Sumy City Council decided, basing their opinion on the Religion Law, that a simple notification was not sufficient. According to the council, the use of the stadium by the Witnesses required permission, which the council refused to grant.

On short notice, Jehovah’s Witnesses had to arrange to hold the convention in the city of Kharkiv, some 125 miles (about 200 kilometers) from Sumy. The change of venue forced more than 3,500 Witnesses to adjust their plans quickly. Many could not travel to Kharkiv to attend this important event because of age or health. Others could not attend because they were unable to get time off from their employment or because they had no funds to make the trip to Kharkiv. The next year, the Sumy City Council again resorted to the Religion Law to deny permission for the Witnesses to hold a convention in the stadium.

Illia Kobel, of the national office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lviv, explained: “The cancellations of the conventions in Sumy were not isolated incidents. On several other occasions, we have had difficulty in renting buildings for our religious services.” For example, in March 2012, officials in the city of Vinnytsia refused to allow the Witnesses to hold a religious meeting in a rented hall, forcing them to make alternate arrangements at the last minute. A few months later, officials denied permission for the congregation in Mohyliv-Podilskyi to hold their weekly religious services in a rented building, even though they had been holding meetings in the building for three years. Having no other suitable building in which to meet, the congregation members were forced to meet in crowded conditions in private homes.

As recently as February 2015, the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration insisted that Jehovah’s Witnesses violated the law on numerous occasions. The administration took the position that the Witnesses had violated the law by failing to obtain permission to hold religious meetings in buildings other than their houses of worship. Notification alone was not sufficient.