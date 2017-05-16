Will Turkmenistan Implement the UN Human Rights Committee Decisions?

The Committee’s decisions were based on the complaints filed in September 2012 by ten Witness men who were punished for their conscientious objection to military service. Nine of the men had been imprisoned under harsh conditions and reported being beaten and subjected to degrading treatment. They also suffered extreme temperatures in filthy and overcrowded cells and were exposed to infectious disease.

Each of the Committee’s decisions concluded that Turkmenistan had violated the conscientious objectors’ “freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” In the case of the nine men who suffered imprisonment, the Committee said that Turkmenistan had not “treated [them] with humanity and with respect” and that it had “subjected [them] to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The Committee stated that in order to remedy the violations, the government of Turkmenistan must expunge the Witnesses’ criminal records, provide adequate compensation to them, and revise its legislation to ensure the “effective guarantee of the right to conscientious objection.” The Committee also directed the government to investigate impartially and thoroughly the reports of mistreatment and to prosecute any persons found responsible.

In 2013, an additional five Witness men filed complaints with the Committee for the punishment they suffered as conscientious objectors. Their attorneys expect that the forthcoming decisions will follow the pattern of the first ten.