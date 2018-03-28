Authorities arrested Mr. Begenjov on January 2 and placed him in a temporary detention facility until his court hearing. On January 17, the court found him guilty of evading military service and sentenced him to one year in prison. Mr. Begenjov has appealed his unjust sentence.

Mr. Kakabayev was also arrested in January and was unjustly sentenced to one year in prison on January 29. During his trial, the court did not allow him to present favorable decisions of the UN Human Rights Committee that supported his case. Unfortunately for Mr. Kakabayev, a court may never hear his appeal. Prison officials withheld the appeal documents that his attorneys had prepared for him. As a result, he could not sign the documents within ten days of his sentencing, as required by law.

Mr. Kakabayev is being punished for the second time for conscientiously objecting to military service. In December 2014, authorities sentenced him to two years of correctional labor, meaning that he was required to pay 20 percent of his salary to the State budget during that period.