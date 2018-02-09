Tajikistan Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Conscientious Objector

Mr. Islamov reported to the local enlistment office for his military call-up in April 2017 and informed the officers on duty that he is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and that he could not join the military in good conscience. However, he explained to the officers that he is willing to perform alternative civilian service. The officers rejected his request and put him in the military barracks against his will. While he was in detention, the officers repeatedly tried to force Mr. Islamov to take the military oath and to put on a military uniform, but he refused to do so. On July 31, 2017, he was charged with evasion of military service, and he remained in the military barracks until his trial on October 13, 2017.

While imprisoned, Mr. Islamov filed a complaint with Tajikistan authorities against his unjust detention. The Military Commissariat stated that Mr. Islamov could not opt for alternative civilian service because a law had not been adopted and there are no other provisions available to conscientious objectors. Although alternative civilian service exists for Tajikistan citizens in theory, the government has not put a program in place. The UN Human Rights Committee (CCPR) has twice urged Tajikistan to recognize the right to conscientious objection and to provide alternative civilian service, but the government has failed to do so.