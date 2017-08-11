In 2000, Taiwan implemented an alternative civilian service program that allows conscientious objectors to fulfill their obligation to perform national service without violating their conscience. Under this arrangement, those who conscientiously object to military service have been given the option to work in hospitals, in nursing homes, and in other areas of the public sector. The program has exceeded expectations, benefiting both Taiwan society and conscientious objectors, who no longer face imprisonment because of their neutral stand.

This video explains how Taiwan’s alternative civilian service program has been implemented, answers questions often raised by those who object to this provision, and provides firsthand observations from those involved. Mr. Kuo-Enn Lin, director general of the National Conscription Agency, states: “I really hope that other countries will come and draw lessons from our experience.”