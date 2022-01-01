SPECIAL REPORT: Alternative Civilian Service in South Korea

This special report on alternative civilian service (ACS) in South Korea has been prepared by the Asia-Pacific Association of Jehovah’s Witnesses (APAJW) for distribution and discussion with government officials, the media, and academics. The report reflects the implementation of ACS as of this month.

Download in English

Download in Korean

Please consult the initial special report prepared by the APAJW when ACS was first implemented in South Korea in October 2021.