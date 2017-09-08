Groundswell of Recognition of Right to Conscientious Objection in South Korea

During the week of August 7, 2017, seven young men standing trial for their conscientious objection to military service received not-guilty decisions. This development is unprecedented. In the Republic of Korea’s legal history, courts have convicted more than 19,000 conscientious objectors, but 38 of the 39 not-guilty decisions ever rendered on this issue have come since May 2015, with 25 already in 2017.

Some courts have deferred the cases in hopes of receiving the Constitutional Court’s ruling, causing the number of pending cases on the issue to grow. Mr. Du-jin Oh, a lawyer who has represented many conscientious objectors, observed that there are now more than five times as many pending cases on the issue as compared with just a few years ago.

The increasing number of not-guilty decisions by trial courts (6 in 2015, 7 in 2016, and 25 in 2017) and the growing backlog of pending cases (an average of 100 has grown to more than 500) indicate a shift in the thinking of South Korea’s judiciary.

Many observers see a shift in the thinking of South Korea’s judiciary. In rendering the not-guilty decisions, many courts noted that punishing conscientious objectors in the absence of an alternative civilian service program is a violation of the constitution’s guarantee of freedom of conscience. Others have determined that conscientious objection to military service is a “justifiable ground” for refusing military call-up, as provided for in the Military Service Act.