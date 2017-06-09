South Korea Court Acknowledges Human Rights Concerns of Conscientious Objectors

In early 2015, commissioners of the MMAO notified conscientious objectors that they would publicize their personal information as military evaders. The MMAO were aware of the men because all of them had written the MMAO before the day of their enlistment to give notice that they had conscientiously made the decision to refuse military service but were willing to perform alternative civilian service. Nevertheless, on December 20, 2016, the MMAO publicized on its website the name, age, address, and other information of the men as military evaders.

Gyeong-chan Park, a conscientious objector who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was shocked to find his name among the 237 on the website list of military service evaders. He stated: “I have taken a stand for my sincere conscientious objection to military service, and I expect that there will be some who criticize my position. Even so, I was dismayed that the government treats me as an ‘evader.’ The MMAO certainly knows the Witnesses and our motivations well enough to recognize that our conscientious objection is not a selfish refusal of civic duty.” He added: “In seeing my name and address on this public list, I have to admit that I feared someone might come to my home and harass me.”

In the application for suspension of disclosure, the 140 Witness men identified on the website argued that the Military Service Act defines a military evader as a person who fails to respond to the draft order “without justifiable grounds.” These men argue that neither are they evaders nor are they “without justifiable grounds” because South Korea’s law and international obligations require it to recognize the right of conscientious objection to military service. A decision regarding the recognition of this right in South Korea is pending with its Constitutional Court.