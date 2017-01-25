At least 200 news outlets reported on the case, emphasizing not only the consequence of this first not-guilty decision by an appellate court but also the growing interest in the issue generally. One newspaper labeled it the “best court decision of the year” and another identified it in the top five court decisions of 2016 in South Korea.

The appellate court’s decision reflects the changing perspective of legal experts and judges on this issue. In a number of recent cases, the judges saw that the men are motivated by genuine and deeply-held moral convictions and that ruling either to compel them to serve in the military or to punish them for not doing so would violate their freedom of conscience. These judges concluded that the men had a “justifiable ground” for their refusing military service. Rather than consider the men as military evaders, judges rendered 16 not-guilty decisions in the last 20 months.

“The trend is significant,” says lawyer Du-jin Oh, who has represented many conscientious objectors. He stated: “I am pleased to see the increasing number of not-guilty decisions at trial and recently from a high court. In each case, the prosecutor is expected to appeal these decisions, but the apparent shift in thinking of South Korea’s judiciary brings increased attention to the Constitutional Court’s pending judgment on the right to express one’s conscience.”