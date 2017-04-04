Vasiliy Kalin: Statement on the Threat to Ban Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

On April 5, 2017, the Supreme Court will hear the case to ban Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia. In advance of the hearing, Vasiliy Kalin, a representative of the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, appeals to government authorities to stop the unjust persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His statement was originally posted on jw-russia.org on March 21, 2017.