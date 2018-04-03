Oryol Court to Continue Trial of Dennis Christensen on April 3, 2018

On February 26, 2018, the criminal trial of Dennis Christensen began in the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Oryol. Many supporters of Mr. Christensen were present in the courtroom. Also in attendance was the consul of the Royal Embassy of Denmark, Jeanne Christina Demirci, who traveled from Moscow for the hearing. In a session lasting just one hour, Judge Aleksey Rudnev granted a defense motion that requested extra time for Mr. Christensen and his attorneys to review the case materials. Before the trial, the Sovetskiy District Court had significantly restricted him in this right, giving him only two weeks to review the 2,500 pages of materials in the Russian language. Judge Rudnev set the criminal trial to continue on April 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. In the meantime, Mr. Christensen remains in pretrial detention.